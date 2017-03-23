Funfest raises more funds for Jackson’s golf cart

/0 Comments/in , /by

by Dennis Dalman

reporter@thenewsleaders.com

A Sartell fourth-grader will soon have his wish come true, thanks to members of the Sartell High School Student Council.

On March 18 at the high school, the student council sponsored Funfest, an event to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Jackson Stewart, a fourth-grader at Oak Ridge Elementary School, is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. His long-time wish was to get a “kitty cat” golf cart so he can become more mobile when visiting his friends in his neighborhood. Children suffering from Duchenne lose their strength quickly and have trouble walking or doing much of any physical activity.

When the SHS Student Council got wind of Jackson’s wish, they decided to make his wish come true via the Make-A-Wish Foundation. So far, after many fundraisers, about $17,550 has been raised not just for Jackson but toward a goal of granting two more children’s wishes, said Karrie Fredrickson, student-council advisor.

The March 18 Funfest was the latest fundraiser, which featured crafts, games, a bouncy-house and silent-auction items.

Jackson is expected to receive his golf cart sometime in late April.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Though ice-fishing season may be over, Mitchell Meyer, 7, St. Joseph, found the fish were biting at the Funfest event at Sartell High School March 18. Meyer receives fishing tips from Mitchell Dockendorf, a Sartell High School senior. The Funfest raised money to buy a “kitty-cat” golf cart for Jackson Stewart, a Sartell fourth-grader suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
The Schiller family from Sartell enjoys perusing through the various silent-auction items available to bid on at the Funfest event at Sartell High School March 18. From left to right are Katrina, a Sartell High School junior and member of the student council, mother Janell and sister Samantha, a 2015 Sartell High School graduate.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Children enjoy making “fire-breathing dragons” out of toilet paper rolls, glitter glue, plastic eyes, and colorful paper at the Funfest at Sartell High School March 18. From left to right are Kylee Kron, 7, Sartell; Olivia Erickson, 7, Willmar; Hailey Hooper, 3, Sartell; and Norma Conway, Willmar. Erickson and Hooper are cousins and also granddaughters of Conway.

Dennis Dalman

Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

Dalman was born and raised in South St. Cloud, graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School, then graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in English (emphasis on American and British literature) and mass communications (emphasis on print journalism). He studied in London, England for a year (1980-81) where he concentrated on British literature, political science, the history of Great Britain and wrote a book-length study of the British writer V.S. Naipaul. Dalman has been a reporter and weekly columnist for more than 30 years and worked for 16 of those years for the Alexandria Echo Press.
Dennis Dalman

Latest posts by Dennis Dalman (see all)

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply