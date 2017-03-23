Funfest raises more funds for Jackson’s golf cart

by Dennis Dalman

reporter@thenewsleaders.com

A Sartell fourth-grader will soon have his wish come true, thanks to members of the Sartell High School Student Council.

On March 18 at the high school, the student council sponsored Funfest, an event to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Jackson Stewart, a fourth-grader at Oak Ridge Elementary School, is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. His long-time wish was to get a “kitty cat” golf cart so he can become more mobile when visiting his friends in his neighborhood. Children suffering from Duchenne lose their strength quickly and have trouble walking or doing much of any physical activity.

When the SHS Student Council got wind of Jackson’s wish, they decided to make his wish come true via the Make-A-Wish Foundation. So far, after many fundraisers, about $17,550 has been raised not just for Jackson but toward a goal of granting two more children’s wishes, said Karrie Fredrickson, student-council advisor.

The March 18 Funfest was the latest fundraiser, which featured crafts, games, a bouncy-house and silent-auction items.

Jackson is expected to receive his golf cart sometime in late April.