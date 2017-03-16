Residents’ input needed for possible road extension

by Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

Residents of Sartell and LeSauk Townships are invited to give input to a corridor-study project involving the possible extension of 15th Street N. at an open house from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Sartell City Hall.

At issue is the possible extension of 15th Street between Pinecone Road on the east to Township Road/75th Avenue to the west.

Although there are no current plans for the extension, the city, the township and SRF Consulting Group Inc., the three hosts of the open house, want citizen input about several factors if the extension should someday be realized, including identification of a feasible alignment and design elements such as roadway lighting, sidewalks/trails, landscaping and so forth.

At the meeting, there will be informational maps, diagrams of possible configurations and city, township and consulting-group people to answer questions next to the information booths in city hall. Although there are no current plans for that extension, it’s mentioned in both the city’s comprehensive plan and in the financial-management plan for future construction.

Despite no definitive plans at this time, the project potential has been divided into Phase I and Phase II. The first phase would most likely be from Pinecone Road to 19th Avenue because that’s where traffic needs are greatest now. Phase II (from 19th Avenue to Township Road/75th Avenue would be done only as development would happen in that area; 15th Street N. would run south of Baker’s Lake and just north of Pinecone Central Park on its eastern half.

Those with questions can call Molly Stewart at SRF Consulting at 773-452-4784 or email her at mstewart@srfconsulting.com.

Those who cannot attend the open house can still give their input by filling out a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/15thStN