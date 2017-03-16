Oak Ridge hosts Family Bingo Night

photo by Jenny McDermond
Nine-year-old Mylie Parker, 9, plays bingo at Family Bingo Night March 10 at Oak Ridge Elementary School. This is a fundraiser for the PTO, which funds all field trips, audio systems in the classrooms, supplies for incentive programs as well as school community events and more.
photo by Jenny McDermond
Nine-year-olds Austin Lahr (left) and Grant McDermond look at the prizes they can win at the March 10 Family Bingo Night at Oak Ridge Elementary School.
photo by Jenny McDermond
Second-grade teacher Lori Ross collects McKinzie (center) and Kaitlynn Cusipag’s winning bingo cards at Family Bingo Night March 10 at Oak Ridge Elementary School.
photo by Jenny McDermond
(From left to right) Abby Kuklock, Addie Mortensen and Allison Kuklock play bingo during Family Bingo Night held March 10 at Oak Ridge Elementary School.
photo by Jenny McDermond
(From left to right) Alexa, Alivia and Madison Knettel from Sartell play Family Bingo, a Parent-Teacher Organization fundraiser held March 10, at Oak Ridge Elementary School.
