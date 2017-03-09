Sabre swimmers take fourth at state

by Dennis Dalman

The Sartell Sabre Blue took fourth place, Class A, in the state high-school swim-dive meet March 4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.

Sabres’ swimmer Mitchell Dockendorf was a stand-out at the meet, taking second in the 200 individual relay (1:55:84), fourth in the 100 backstroke (00:52:73) and was also a member of two relay teams that finished among the top six.

The Sabres diving-and-swimming team went to the state meet after an undefeated season, a conference championship and a section championship.

Sartell’s total points in the finals were 152.

At the state meet, the Class A winning team was Breck-Blake, 349; second was St. Thomas Academy, 288; Orono, 193; followed by Winona, Mankato West, Alexandria and Mankato East.

The Sabres took fourth in the 200 medley relay (members Dockendorf, Brannon Bjork, Isaac Stark, Dylan Plemel), with a time of 1:37:21. In both days of the meet, that team set school records for that event, their best time shaving 0.3 second off the record. The 400 freestyle relay team took sixth with a time of 3:16:30. Its members were Dockendorf, Mack Sathre, Isaac Stark and Garrit Vonsurksum.

In the 100 backstroke competition, Dockendorf broke his own school-best mark with a time of 00:52:73.

Sathre came in sixth in the 200 freestyle rally with a time of 1:59:30.

Sathre and Dockendorf earned All-State honors at the meet.