Sabre swimmers take fourth at state

/0 Comments/in , , /by

by Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

The Sartell Sabre Blue took fourth place, Class A, in the state high-school swim-dive meet March 4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.

Sabres’ swimmer Mitchell Dockendorf was a stand-out at the meet, taking second in the 200 individual relay (1:55:84), fourth in the 100 backstroke (00:52:73) and was also a member of two relay teams that finished among the top six.

The Sabres diving-and-swimming team went to the state meet after an undefeated season, a conference championship and a section championship.

Sartell’s total points in the finals were 152.

At the state meet, the Class A winning team was Breck-Blake, 349; second was St. Thomas Academy, 288; Orono, 193; followed by Winona, Mankato West, Alexandria and Mankato East.

The Sabres took fourth in the 200 medley relay (members Dockendorf, Brannon Bjork, Isaac Stark, Dylan Plemel), with a time of 1:37:21. In both days of the meet, that team set school records for that event, their best time shaving 0.3 second off the record. The 400 freestyle relay team took sixth with a time of 3:16:30. Its members were Dockendorf, Mack Sathre, Isaac Stark and Garrit Vonsurksum.

In the 100 backstroke competition, Dockendorf broke his own school-best mark with a time of 00:52:73.

Sathre came in sixth in the 200 freestyle rally with a time of 1:59:30.

Sathre and Dockendorf earned All-State honors at the meet.

contributed photo
Sabre swimmer Mitchell Dockendorf was a stand-out at the state swim-dive meet where the Sabres took fourth place. The event took place March 4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, Minneapolis.

contributed photo
Sathre

Dennis Dalman

Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

Dalman was born and raised in South St. Cloud, graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School, then graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in English (emphasis on American and British literature) and mass communications (emphasis on print journalism). He studied in London, England for a year (1980-81) where he concentrated on British literature, political science, the history of Great Britain and wrote a book-length study of the British writer V.S. Naipaul. Dalman has been a reporter and weekly columnist for more than 30 years and worked for 16 of those years for the Alexandria Echo Press.
Dennis Dalman

Latest posts by Dennis Dalman (see all)

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply