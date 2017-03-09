Fibranz second in school history to win state title

Sartell finished ninth overall in the Class AAA Individual State Tournament held March 3 and 4 in St. Paul. Three wrestlers placed. Sophomore Cole Fibranz won the 220-pound state championship. He is the second wrestler in school history to win a state title. Sophomore Jackson Penk finished third in the tournament at 113 pounds. Senior Rylee Molitor finished fourth in the state tournament at 126 pounds. He also became Sartell’s all-time career wins leader with 167 wins. Junior Patrick Hesse finished the tournament going 1-2 at 106 pounds. Senior Tyler Snoberger lost his first-round match and was knocked out of the tournament at 182 pounds.