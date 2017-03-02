Meet CCS superintendent candidates March 7

by Cori Hilsgen

news@thenewsleaders.com

Local residents, parents, school employees and others will have a chance to meet superintendent finalists for the Catholic Community Schools system Tuesday, March 7 at St. Augustine Church in St. Cloud.

The three finalists include Mike Mullin, Cathedral High School president; Anne Penny, St. Charles Catholic School principal in Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Kevin Powers, St. Margaret of Scotland School principal in Chicago.

The event will include two sessions, one from 1-4 p.m. and one from 6-9 p.m. The first session is planned for principals, parents, parishioners and search-committee members. The second session is planned for school staff and faculty, parents, parishioners and Catholic Community School Board of Directors.

The new school system includes All Saints Academy of St. Joseph and St. Cloud; Cathedral High School in St. Cloud; St. Francis Xavier in Sartell; Holy Cross in Pearl Lake; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Katharine Drexel, both in St. Cloud; St. Mary Help of Christians in St. Augusta; and St. Wendelin in Luxemburg.

The new school system is expected to be operating by next school year.