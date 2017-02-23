Students excel in spelling bee

photo by Dave DeMars
Jayke Peters, an eighth-grader from Sartell–St. Stephen Middle School, listens intently as the definition of a word, along with its pronunciation, is repeated for him. Peters says that the pronunciation of a word can sometimes reveal the proper spelling of a word. Peters finished fourth out of 27 in the morning session.

photo by Dave DeMars
Anthony Berndt, a seventh-grader from Sartell-St. Stephen Middle School, uses his pencil and paper to try out the spelling of a word. Berndt explained that being able to write a word down helps because sometimes just the way a word looks on paper gives a clue as to whether it is correct or not. Berndt finished seventh out of 27 in the morning session.

 

