Nydeen sisters play varsity basketball together

by Cori Hilsgen

St. Joseph residents Taylor, Reid and Jaedyn Nydeen are three sisters who attend St. John’s Prep School in nearby Collegeville. They spent the winter season playing varsity basketball together.

Taylor is a senior who usually plays wing position, Reid is a sophomore who also usually plays wing position and Jaedyn is a seventh-grader who usually plays post position.

“It’s nice to be part of major moments in each others’ basketball careers,” Taylor said. “I am glad to be able to encourage my sisters like other people encouraged me.”

“We’re more comfortable with each other,” Reid said. “We can encourage and correct each other in different ways. We help each other on and off the court.”

“After watching my sisters play for a long time, it’s nice to be on the same team as them,” Jaedyn said.

St. John’s Prep basketball coach Bryan Backes said coaching the three Nydeen sisters is a coach’s dream because they are talented, hard-working and extremely respectful girls.

He said Taylor is one of the best female athletes they have had at St. John’s Prep, but she unfortunately tore her anterior cruciate ligament in her knee in January of 2016 and had to miss the second half of the basketball season, the entire track and soccer seasons, and the first half of this basketball season.

“She dealt with this injury with grace and worked hard to return,” Backes said. “Her injury was devastating to all three sports because she is so talented. Having her return to play last month was a huge highlight for our team and really for our entire school.”

Backes said Reid, who played a key role on the team, has grown so much this season.

“Her willingness to take on an expanded role is a big reason why our team is now competing so well,” Backes said.

He said Jaedyn enjoyed a lot of success during the middle-school season in November and December, and has been practicing well with the varsity team to continue to build her basketball skills and help the team prepare for their opponents.

“I am very lucky to be associated with the Nydeen family,” Backes said.

He added he also coached the girls’ uncle, Doug Bechtold, in the beginning of his coaching career at Apollo High School.

The Nydeen sisters’ father, Lance Nydeen, teaches history and social studies, and also coaches track-and-field and cross country at St. John’s Prep. In the past, he has also coached football and Nordic skiing.

Their mother, Pam Nydeen, teaches sixth grade at St. Mary Help of Christians School in St. Augusta.

Lance said they are both thrilled to see their daughters play together.

“It fills us with pride to see them communicate and, most importantly, support each other,” Lance said. “Their practices may end at 5:30 p.m., but their talking, mentoring and planning often continue into dinner time and after. It’s so wonderful to see this common passion.”

Lance said he and Pam are so proud of the level of respect and support the three sisters show their team, coaches and opposing teams.

The three sisters also played on the fall soccer team together. Taylor also participates in band, jazz band, track, She’s the First – a club that supports education for girls worldwide – church events and functions, and she also works a part-time job. She hopes to participate in intramurals in college. Her favorite subject is advanced senior English.

Lance said when Taylor tore her anterior cruciate ligament, it was difficult for her and the rest of the family to see her have to take the basketball, track and soccer seasons off, but she received the support of her sisters through it all. Taylor took on the role of player mentor and team captain during this time and encouraged the team and her sisters.

Reid also participates in band, track, She’s the First, and church events and functions. Her favorite subject is math.

Jaedyn also participates in band, track, and church events and functions. Her favorite subject is English.

The three sisters started playing basketball in elementary school at All Saints Academy. They joined to become more involved with their school and to spend time with their friends. After they tried it, all three decided they enjoyed playing as a team.

Lance said the elementary and middle-school programs were great with teaching the girls about the sport and helping them learn the basics about the game and how to play as a team.

“Every coach they have ever had (has) offered them so much,” Lance said. “They still refer back to some basics they learned years ago.”