Kindergarten gives the St. Joseph Post Office a stamp of approval

contributed article

The kindergartners of All Saints Academy-St. Joseph recently visited the St. Joseph Post Office to mail valentines to their parents. In the classroom, the kindergartners have been reading and simulating the postal system. Preparing valentines to mail to their parents was a terrific opportunity for them to practice reading and writing their addresses.

Mail carrier Fred Holthaus gave a tour and explained the work that happens at the St. Joseph Post Office and within the postal system. After the kindergartners had the opportunity to hand-cancel their mail, Holthaus and other carriers coming back from their routes and Jill Soltis, the post office clerk, helped them to sort their mail for delivery.

Thank you for making us (kindergartners) first-class customers.

contributed photo
Fred Holthaus approves this postal worker’s (Sofija Younglao-Talic’s) hand-cancelling method.

contributed photo
Zac Schaefer gets a lift from mail carrier Gary Athmann.

contributed photo
Fred Holthaus assists a kindergartner in sorting her mail for delivery.

contributed photo
Lexi Esterberg and mail carrier Todd Ruegemer.

