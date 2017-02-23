In seeking Eagle Scout honors, Scouts improve Sartell

(Editor’s note: This story is based on information and comments provided by Stephanie Kadlec, the mother of a Sartell Boy Scout.)

by Dennis Dalman

Few Sartell residents are aware many amenities they enjoy are the direct result of creative ideas and hard work of Sartell Boy Scouts who earn their rank of Eagle Scout by volunteering their time and hard work for city projects.

Since 2014, 16 Sartell Boy Scouts have earned the prestigious Eagle Scout honor. That is about 18 percent of the Sartell members during that time, three times the national average of 6 percent of Scouts earning Eagle Scout ranking.

To achieve that high honor, a Boy Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and demonstrate leadership within his troop. And then he must also plan, develop and accomplish a local civic project that shows his leadership and commitment to duty.

And that is why Sartell residents and visitors to the city can enjoy amenities that include benches, creative landscaping, firewood storage and campfire areas, newly-planted and thriving trees, playground systems, new signage and even an archery range.

Their contributions to the city are certainly not lost on Sartell Public Works Director John Kothenbeutel.

“In the past few years, Sartell has benefited from various Eagle Scout projects completed within our community,” he said. “These projects will have a positive, long-lasting impact on our community for years to come.”

Local Boy Scout leaders note that Eagle Scout projects typically involve the Scouts, of course, but also help from fellow Scout volunteers, parents, businesses and city staff.

“Three major factors impact this success,” said Sartell Scoutmaster Ben Amundson. “Events are planned by the Boy Scouts, then there is involvement from older Scouts and strong parent participation. Nearly all of the Scouts who have earned their Eagle ranking are still active in the troops, encouraging and teaching the younger Scouts, and then the Scouts plan the activities and focus on projects they enjoy doing. And, we have great support and participation from parents which makes all of these adventures happen.”

A great benefit of Eagle Scout projects is the participants learn by doing as they do throughout their Scouting years.

“Boy Scouts is the ultimate form of learning by doing,” said Sartell Assistant Scoutmaster Kevin Schatz. “With more than 130 merit badges available to earn such as kayaking, engineering, robotics and many more, the Boy Scouts have endless opportunities to explore their interests while working toward Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout. It’s incredible to see young boys grow through the Boy Scout program. By empowering them to research and make decisions, they are gaining critical life and leadership skills.”

In just the past three years, the following are Eagle Scout projects in Sartell and the names of those who created them: