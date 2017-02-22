John “Jack” Stephen Niedenfuer, 63, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly on Feb. 16, 2017. Jack was a true Renaissance man: a gifted woodworker, writer, brewmeister, carpenter, draftsman and gardener. He served in the U.S. Navy. Above all, Jack was well-loved as a husband, father, brother, uncle, son and friend.

Niedenfuer was born Dec. 24, 1953. From a young age, he was insatiably curious and on a never-ending quest to figure out how things worked. Anything he set his mind to do, he carried out with extraordinary commitment and skill.

His love of wood is evident throughout his home in the beautiful things he crafted using lumber from his backyard. Jack was an avid and skilled home-brewer for more than 30 years. He loved listening to and collecting traditional jazz music, from Bix Beiderbeck and Fats Waller to Butch Thompson. He wrote two novels, read incessantly and had a particular fondness for historic sea novels.

Niedenfuer loved nature – especially the Stearns County countryside – and sought out open spaces and quiet places. He could often be seen as a blue streak speeding down country roads in his vintage Miata. He was generous, loving, empathetic and funny as hell.

Survivors include the following: his beloved wife of 38 years, Mary (Kurilla) Niedenfuer; daughters Elizabeth and Hannah; brother Tom (Susan) Niedenfuer; sisters Jeri Reilly, Mary Ellen (Butch) Thompson, Susan “Sophie” Niedenfuer, and Julie Jensen; nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Niedenfuer and Geraldine Mimoso.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at St. John’s University, Collegeville, in the Great Hall, Quad 264, Centenary Room. Memorials in lieu of flowers are preferred.