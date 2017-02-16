Get down in Sabre Town with swing dance

by Mollie Rushmeyer

news@thenewsleaders.com

Sartell-St. Stephen Middle and High schools are bringing the love of jazz music and swing dancing to a new generation with their upcoming “Swing Dance” event, featuring free dance lessons starting at 6 p.m. and a main dance from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at the Sartell High School Commons.

David Lumley of St. Cloud, the Sartell High School band director, organized the event – the first-ever for Sartell. There will be no charge for the event, but a free-will donation will benefit the Jazz ensembles, Pep Band and Marching Band.

“I have always been interested in doing this,” Lumley said. “Jazz is very important for the kids to participate in. It’s a truly American art form.”

Originating in New Orleans, jazz has been around since the 1920s and is usually lumped together with big-band music.

Kids might see jazz and swing dancing portrayed in the movies and television, Lumley said, and this is an opportunity for them to be a part of it. He hopes the older generation, who may have seen some of these dance moves and heard jazz music in person, will come out to relive it at the Swing Dance night at SHS.

Dance teachers from StudioJeff, a St. Cloud dance studio, will teach anyone who wants to learn swing dancing techniques from 6-7 p.m. The dance lessons are free.

Starting at 7 p.m., the main dance begins, including performances from both Sartell Middle School jazz bands, the High School Jazz Band, and from 8-9 p.m. West Metro Big Band from Buffalo, Minn., a professional jazz band, will play.



Current and former music teachers form West Metro Big Band, Lumley said, are coming to the event to help promote and preserve big-band music for the next generation. The band’s purpose is to go into public schools to educate kids on the cultural influence music had in the big-band era, from about 1930 through the 1970s.

Music in general has been Lumley’s calling since a young age and something he said he enjoys passing onto his students.

“As a 10th-grader,” Lumley said, “I realized what the band director was doing was what I wanted to do.”

The Sartell Middle School band directors agree and helped to plan the event.

Zachary Miller of Sartell, on his second year of teaching middle school music and jazz band, said he’s looking forward to the event.

“I like the idea of a swing dance because it’s a great event for school and community to join for a fun night of dancing,” Miller said. “It’s also nice for parents to see their children performing outside of a formal concert performance.”

Throughout the evening, participants will be able to dance, mingle and enjoy desserts and refreshments while the music takes them back to the time of jazz and big bands.

Parents, grandparents, friends, and jazz and swing enthusiasts are encouraged not to miss a night dedicated to this iconic, American-originated musical genre.

For more information, call Lumley at 320-656-3712.