Daddy Daughter Date Night set Feb. 25 forges good bonds

by Mollie Rushmeyer

news@thenewsleaders.com

Christian Medford, event director for Leighton Broadcasting, set out five years ago to create what he calls his passion project, Daddy Daughter Date Night, to show his daughters not only how much they mean to him but how they should be treated in the future.

The fifth annual Daddy Daughter Date Night for fathers and father figures, and their daughters will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Gorecki Center on the College of St. Benedict campus in St. Joseph.

Experts have long said there is a correlation between the strength of the bond a father and daughter have and her self-esteem, health of her relationships as she grows up and even how well she does in school.

For Medford, a St. Cloud resident, and husband and dad of two girls, ages 9 and 6 (with another on the way), it became his mission to help bring dads and daughters together for a night of food, dancing and fun as a way to celebrate and strengthen the special bond between them.

“I love to show that they’re very special to me,” Medford said. “To see how excited they get is so worth it.”

When Medford began his position three years ago as Leighton Broadcasting’s event director, he was pleased to discover Bob Leighton, owner of Leighton Broadcasting, felt just as strongly about promoting the father/daughter relationship and wanted radio station Wild Country 99 to back the event.

Not only did Medford get to work on something he felt passionate about, but he also was able to count it as part of a job he enjoys, he said.

And just because moms aren’t on the invitation for this dads-only event, Medford said moms are still an important part of the process. He said the idea has always been for the moms to help their daughters get ready, pick out what to wear, maybe shop for that special outfit, fix their hair and take pictures before they leave for the dance.

Johnny Taco, part of the Wild Country 99’s on-air talent, will emcee the dance, playing music and keeping the energy and humor going throughout the evening.

“It’s really cute,” Medford said. “The girls know who Johnny Taco is, and they get so excited when he comes out.”

Medford said the “squealing” level gets pretty intense when Johnny Taco plays some games and draws for prizes.

A professional photographer will capture those special memories at the dance, and the photos will be available for purchase.

One thing Medford said he finds is a great way for the dads and daughters to have meaningful conversation during the dinner portion of the evening is to fill out cards they are given to write down why the other person is special. Those that can’t write yet can draw a picture. But Medford said it’s a neat way for them to deepen that connection with each other and say things they maybe don’t usually get to say.

Tickets for the event are $35 for adults, $20 for the daughters who have a more “kid-friendly” food choice. They can be purchased at the following website: www.daddydaughterdate.net.

“He (a father) must, first and foremost, treat his daughter with respect and love,” Michael Austin said. (Austin is associate professor of philosophy at Eastern Kentucky University and editor of Fatherhood – philosophy for everyone: The Dao of Daddy.) “Daughters will see what their dads believe about women by how they value and respect women, or by how they fail to do so.”

Contact Medford with any questions at 320-203-4846 or cmedford@leightonbroadcasting.com.