Sweetheart Selfie Contest Submissions

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

Featured are this year’s 2017 “Sweetheart Love Selfie” contest submissions.

contributed photo
Teaka Vogel of St. Joseph

contributed photo
Kaitlyn, Cindy, Brandon, and Joseph Reichel of Sartell

contributed photo
Terra and Ryan Nothnagel of St. Joseph

contributed photo
Carole Tamm & Daughters Jodi, Tanya, Tasha & Ashley of St Joseph

contributed photo
Ruthie and Kylie Myers-Schleif of Sauk Rapids

contributed photo
Kayla, Anthony, Matteo, Giuliana, Nico, Luca Nussmeier of St. Joseph

contributed photo
Mike and Kylie Myers-Schleif of Sauk Rapids.

contributed photo
Russ, Jessica, Boomer, Jenna & Becky Merrills of Sartell

contributed photo
Becky & Russ Merrills of Sartell

contributed photo
Kara Kranz and daughter Savannah Hamlin of Sartell.

contributed photo
Candice Larson and daughter Sierra Jones of St. Joseph

contributed photo
Cindy and Brandon Reichel of Sartell

contributed photo
Brandon and Cindy Reichel of Sartell

contributed photo
Bob and Marcy Carlson of St. Joseph

contributed photo
Kylie Myers-Schleif and her “big sister” Hailey of Sauk Rapids

Administrative Assistant

Latest posts by Administrative Assistant (see all)

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply