Fire department answered 160 calls last year
Last year was another busy year for the Sartell-Le Sauk Fire Department with 160 incident calls answered – fortunately none of them tragic.
The 160 calls for 2016 were down just three from the year before.
Calls for December give a representative sampling of the kinds of calls handled by the department firefighters all year: mutual assistance to the Sauk Rapids Fire Department, person in distress, medical assist, false alarm, false call, smoke-detector activation (no fire), smoke or odor removal, alarm-system activation (no fire), sprinkler activation due to malfunction, gasoline spill, dispatched but cancelled en route.
During December, besides responding quickly to calls, the firefighters also did some good Christmas-related deeds. They helped with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign in front of Walmart and the Coborn’s Super Store, and they also “adopted” three families so Santa could deliver gifts to those families’ children.
The December Fire Department report, written by firefighter Claude Dingmann, was part of the Sartell City Council’s agenda packet for its Jan. 9 meeting.
