ASA students celebrate Catholic Schools Week

by Cori Hilsgen

news@thenewsleaders.com

Students at All Saints Academy had a chance to record songs at Rockhouse Productions in St. Joseph, participate in science lessons by the Bakken Museum of Minneapolis, visit with author Patrick Mader, celebrate Catholic Mass and much more during National Catholic Schools Week Jan. 29-Feb. 3.

Theresa Fleege, an ASA fourth-grade teacher, coordinated the week’s activities. She said the goal of Catholic Schools Week is to make it fun as well as educational.

Fleege said she also had lots of help with the event from co-workers – kindergarten teacher Elisha Konz and preschool teacher Cheri Burg.

The week began with a 10 a.m. Sunday Mass at the Church of St. Joseph followed by a book-fair open house in the music room.

Monday was “Wacky Day” and gave students and staff a chance to dress in a wacky way. Students voted for Konz as the wackiest-dressed staff member. She dressed as a Christmas tree with ornaments, tinsel and two gifts – one on each leg.

“I like that the staff members were pretty wacky,” said Scott Stephens, a second-grader.

Tuesday was “Pajama Day,” and students were able to wear their pajamas to school.

“I like pajama day because you can just wake up and go to school,” said second-grader Jacob Bechtold.

Wednesday was “Spirit Day.” Students dressed in All Saints Academy clothes and participated in science lessons presented by the Bakken Museum. Students in third through sixth grades also attended Mass at Cathedral High School.

“The mass at Cathedral High School with the bishop was wonderful,” Fleege said. “The north gym was packed.”

The Bakken Museum provided a science-based program that presented standard lessons to students in each grade. Some of the topics discussed were nano-nano, energy, mini magnets and more.

The Bakken Museum presented lessons featuring fun activities and different manipulatives students found engaging.

The nano-nano presentation was about research and the study of very small things. When compared to millimeters, which can be used to measure things such as ants; and micrometers, which can be used to measure things such as red blood cells and yeast; nanometers measure such tiny things as viruses and atoms. Students had a chance to experiment with hydrogel, the substance used in disposable diapers.

Sixth-grade teacher Susan Huls said most groups found a very small amount of hydrogel can hold 40-50 milliliters of water.

“In mini-magnets, we discovered magnets attract and repel,” said Peyton Phillipp, a second-grader.

“I liked learning how light-up shoes work,” said fourth-grader Sylvie Bechtold.

Thursday was “Academy Day,” and students recorded music at Rockhouse Productions in St. Joseph.

Some of the songs students, faculty and staff recorded included “Never Too Young,” “Jesus Loves Me,” “This Little Light of Mine,” “Blessed Be Your Name,” “Fish with Me,” “Forever” and “I Will Lift Up Your Name.”

After students recorded their songs, they were able to go upstairs and listen to them.

Fleege said a highlight for the third- and fourth-graders was when they changed the speed to make the students sound like old men and then chipmunks. She added the experience, provided by Jeff Velline, was unique and fun for the students.

Students were able to purchase a compact disc of their recorded songs.

“What a fabulous experience for our students,” Konz said. “How many elementary students, or teachers, can say they recorded at a real recording studio?”

“It was cool to record our song and then hear it played back right away,” said Joshua Corrigan, a second-grader.

“What really meant a lot to me was the recording and the Mass,” said fifth-grader Nick Hansen. “The recording was great because I had never been to a recording studio.”

Friday was “Sports Day,” and students were able to dress in their favorite sports jerseys, hats, cheerleading outfits or other favorite game wear.

Author Patrick Mader, who wrote Opa and Oma Together, Oma Finds a Miracle, Big Brother Has Wheels, Visiting the Visitors and Minnesota Gold, also spoke to students on Friday.

Mader grew up on a farm near St. Bonifacius and lives in Northfield. He has a background in agriculture, business and education.

Mader’s book Minnesota Gold features 57 Minnesota athletes, 50 of whom he interviewed, who competed worldwide, primarily at the Olympics. The book includes Lindsay Whalen, Buzz Schneider, Amanda (Thieschafer) Smock, Ron Backes and more.

Fleege said Mader quickly grabbed students’ attention by demonstrating to them how picture books are put together and by reading one of his stories to them. After he finished, he went back and reviewed hidden pictures the illustrator had added.

With older students, Mader discussed his book Minnesota Gold and showed students various video clips of athletes he interviewed for the book.

Konz said Mader’s visit was a thoughtful experience for the kindergartners.

“Not only did he share with them his beautiful stories featuring stunning illustrations, but Mr. Mader also shared his personal experiences and his joy of literature that is reflected in his work,” Konz said.

Mary Clare Colberg, a fifth-grader, said Mader’s discussion about the Olympians from Minnesota was really cool.

“It was interesting because one person was blind and another had an artificial leg,” Colberg said.

“It was fun to hear an author read his very own story,” said second-grader Mason Brill.

“I think it’s cool he got to go around and meet people (who) were in the Olympics,” said Maleah Thielen, a fourth-grader.

“I like how the illustrator had hidden pictures,” said fourth-grader Julia Uhlenkamp.

Sixth-grade students also played against teachers and staff in a friendly competition of volleyball on Friday. Other students participated in cheering on their favorite players. The game was tied and the sixth-graders won the five-point tie to claim victory.

“I love sports day because I love sports,” said Braden Zimmer, a second-grader.

During the week, students made folded cards for tables for the sisters at St. Benedict’s Monastery and for the monks at St. John’s Abbey, as well as cards for parishioners of the St. Joseph Catholic parish, letting people know All Saints Academy students and staff are praying for them.

The week ended with students participating in a Family Dance with a “Back to the Future” theme and visiting the book fair in the evening.