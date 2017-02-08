Anne T. Walz, 74, Sauk Centre

Anne T. Walz, 74, of Sauk Centre, died Feb. 6, 2017 at CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minn.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with the Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday evening.

Anne Theresa Foss was born to Joseph and Margaret (Gallery) Foss on Feb. 26, 1942 in Milbank, S.D. On Nov. 3, 1962, she was united in marriage to Roy George Walz at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Minn. The couple lived in Sauk Centre and raised five wonderful children and 10 grandchildren. Anne will be remembered most for her kindness, generosity, gentle spirit, beautiful smile and wonderful laugh, her cook books and of course her famous banana bread. She was truly an angel on earth.

She was a member of the American Legion Post 67 Auxiliary as well as St. Paul’s Catholic Church and a beloved member of the community.

Survivors include the following: her husband, Roy; children, Brad (Carla) Walz and Paul Walz, all of Andover, Vicki Pfeffer, Shelly Engle and Sarah (Josh) Trisko, all of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Alex, Max, (Brad), Brianna, Nick, Tayler (Vicki), Riley, Rykin (Shelly), Kayle, Ashton, Braelyn, (Sarah).

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Foss; sister, Marie (Foss) Meyer; and son-in-law, Michael Pfeffer.

Serving as urn bearer will be Alex Walz. Cross bearer will be Brianna Cooper and scripture bearer will be Tayler Pfeffer. Honorary bearers will be Nick Pfeffer, Max Walz, Kayle Trisko, Ashton Trisko, Braelyn Trisko, Riley Engle, and Rykin Engle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.