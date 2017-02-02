Students go ape for Jungle Boogie

/0 Comments/in , /by

photo by Mindy Peterson
Kristen Bauer (center), a Kennedy Community School music teacher, dances with her children Timmy (left), age 4, and Eva, age 5, at the Jungle Boogie school dance Jan. 27 in St. Joseph.

operations

Latest posts by operations (see all)

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply