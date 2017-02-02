Engineer Nielson, council say goodbye

by Dennis Dalman

Engineer Mike Nielson and the Sartell City Council said their goodbyes at the last council meeting on Jan. 25.

It was the last of the hundred or so council meetings Nielson had attended as the city’s engineer.

Council members warmly thanked him for his service to the city for the past four years.

“We’re really going to miss working with you, and it’s been a pleasure to work with you all these years,” said Sartell Mayor Sarah Jane Nicoll.

Nielson is the St. Cloud office manager for the award-winning engineering firm of WSB & Associates. Raised in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Nielson earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota. A Sartell resident, Nielson began working for WSB in 1998.

The city council, as it has done several times in the past, selected a different engineering company for the city in 2017. The new one is SEH Engineers/Architects/Planners/Scientists.

As the Sartell city engineer for the past four years, Nielson oversaw some major developments in the city’s history, including road projects such as Pinecone Road improvements, the extension of Fourth Avenue to the south and the addition of many roundabouts in the city, to name just several.