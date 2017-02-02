Chamber seeks new administrator

by Cori Hilsgen

news@thenewsleaders.com

The St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking a new administrator.

Chamber President Bob Ringstrom said the current administrator, Jeny Meyer, has done a splendid job of fulfilling the role of administrator, and the board has been extremely pleased with her performance, but she has decided to leave because the position no longer fits with her plans.

Ringstrom said they are reviewing candidates for the position and hope to fill it as soon as possible. They hope to have a name submitted to the board for approval by Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Meyer, who has held the position for the past nine months, replaced previous administrator Pam Faust and is helping the chamber with the transition.

Ringstrom said the position is responsible for coordination of chamber communication and functions.

“The position is critical to membership recruitment and retention, as well as event planning and administrative services,” he said.

The St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce includes local businesses and individuals who are interested in the general welfare and prosperity of the St. Joseph area. The group’s main interests include promoting and supporting commercial, industrial, civic, economical and educational interests of the area.

Meetings for the Chamber are held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month.