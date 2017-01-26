Sartell seems to be in a ‘boom’ period

by Dennis Dalman

Developments in Sartell are definitely in a “boom” period, according to statistics presented in the Sartell City Council’s information packet for its Jan. 9 meeting.

In the Construction Activity Report, there were 81 permits issued for construction of single-family homes in 2016. That’s compared to 62 in 2015, 73 in 2014, 71 in 2013 and 51 in 2012.

The total valuation of single-family homes through last year was $20,217,270 compared to (rounded-off numbers) $13,850,000 in 2015, $17,200,000 in 2014, $16,173,000 in 2013 and $10,726,000 in 2012.

Construction of multi-family developments in Sartell in 2016 totaled $13,325,917.

Permits for new commercial construction totaled $9,923,000 last year.

The combined valuation of all permits issued last year (including plumbing, electrical, zoning, improvements, remodeling and more) totaled $57,266,554, which was far ahead of the totals from the previous years.

Dalman was born and raised in South St. Cloud, graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School, then graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in English (emphasis on American and British literature) and mass communications (emphasis on print journalism). He studied in London, England for a year (1980-81) where he concentrated on British literature, political science, the history of Great Britain and wrote a book-length study of the British writer V.S. Naipaul. Dalman has been a reporter and weekly columnist for more than 30 years and worked for 16 of those years for the Alexandria Echo Press.
