Sartell seems to be in a ‘boom’ period
by Dennis Dalman
editor@thenewsleaders.com
Developments in Sartell are definitely in a “boom” period, according to statistics presented in the Sartell City Council’s information packet for its Jan. 9 meeting.
In the Construction Activity Report, there were 81 permits issued for construction of single-family homes in 2016. That’s compared to 62 in 2015, 73 in 2014, 71 in 2013 and 51 in 2012.
The total valuation of single-family homes through last year was $20,217,270 compared to (rounded-off numbers) $13,850,000 in 2015, $17,200,000 in 2014, $16,173,000 in 2013 and $10,726,000 in 2012.
Construction of multi-family developments in Sartell in 2016 totaled $13,325,917.
Permits for new commercial construction totaled $9,923,000 last year.
The combined valuation of all permits issued last year (including plumbing, electrical, zoning, improvements, remodeling and more) totaled $57,266,554, which was far ahead of the totals from the previous years.
