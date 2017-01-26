Eating for a cause

photo by Jenny McDermond
Mary Stommes, chairperson of the St. Joseph Lions and Aaron Boatz, St. Joseph Lion’s member, both residents of St. Joseph, begin to fill their plates at Jan. 20 chicken-and-ham dinner fundraiser for the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center. The organization educates and assists people to help prevent the exploitation of children.
photo by Jenny McDermond
Anita Rakotz and her son, Derek, of St. Joseph, help themselves to some food Jan. 20 at the chicken-and-ham dinner fundraiser at Sal’s Bar and Grill, benefiting the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.
photo by Jenny McDermond
Brian Johnson (right) and his wife Linda make their way through the buffet fundraiser at Sal’s Bar and Grill Jan. 20. The benefit was for the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, which was named after the 11-year-old boy who was abducted and then murdered in 1989.
photo by Jenny McDermond
Jeremiah Christensen, a St. Joseph Boy Scout, helps pour beverages at the Jan. 20 chicken-and-ham dinner fundraiser for the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center. The organization educates and assists people to help prevent the exploitation of children.
photo by Jenny McDermond
Ralph Meyer of St. Joseph prepares to spin the wheel for the meat raffle Jan. 20 at the annual chicken-and-ham dinner fundraiser, sponsored by the St. Joseph Lions Club at Sal’s Bar and Grill.
Latest posts by operations (see all)
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!