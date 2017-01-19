Donald “Bud” Reber, 91, St. Joseph

Sept. 11, 1925 – Jan. 14, 2017

Donald “Bud” Reber, 91, of St. Joseph died Jan. 14, 2017 at the VA hospital. His funeral was Jan. 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls.

Reber was born Sept. 11, 1925 in St. Joseph to Frank and Marie (Dobmeier) Reber. He married Irene Sauer on Oct. 15, 1955, together they had three children. Reber was on the St. Joseph City Council for 18 years and served two terms as city mayor. He played minor-league baseball for the St. Cloud Rox in 1947, the Palatka Azaleas and Fort Lauderdale Braves in 1948 and Shreveport Sports in 1949. He also served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Reber was a true woodworker and craftsman, building his own house, and known for producing hundreds of cribbage boards, napkin holders, canes, lamps and “flip” games. He was also a Meals on Wheels driver and served as a past commander of the St. Joseph VFW.

Survivors include his wife, Irene; children, Todd (Patty) Reber, Jeff (Debbie) Reber and Kim Neff; eight grandchildren, Ali, Lauren, Chad, Leah, Bailey, Sophie, Jake and Nick; two great-grandchildren, Aria and Mila; brothers, Dennis and Jim; and sister, Judy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and four sisters.

Reber’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the St. Cloud Veteran’s Hospital staff in building 49, floor 1, for the extraordinary care and compassion they had shown to Reber in his final days.