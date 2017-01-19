Bourbon auction to benefit Catholic Charities’ food shelf

by Frank Lee

One premium bottle of bourbon may help feed local families in need once it’s auctioned off and used to purchase groceries for those who receive assistance from Catholic Charities’ food shelf.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud won a contest for charities in which winners received one of 200 collectible bottles of bourbon valued at $10,000 each. To win, the diocesan staff had to tell Buffalo Trace Distillery the reason Catholic Charities deserved to win a bottle.

“Catholic Charities won a national contest,” said Trina Dietz, a Sartell resident, who is the communications coordinator for Catholic Charities. “Our prize is a $10,000 collectible bottle of 1980 Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey.”

Buffalo Trace Distillery, which crafts premium bourbon whiskey and other spirits, had not intended to offer up for sale the 200 collectible bottles – vintage 1980, 1982 and 1983 – but rather made them the prize in a contest that was featured in a national trade publication.

Mike Holmstrom of Coborn’s Liquor saw the ad in the publication and reached out to staff at Catholic Charities. He suggested they enter the contest, according to Dietz. Catholic Charities serves the 16 counties of the Diocese of St. Cloud with more than 40 programs of service.

“It seemed like a long shot, but Catholic Charities’ staff knew a $10,000 bottle of bourbon could be auctioned at Mardi Gras to buy $40,000-worth of groceries for hungry families,” Dietz stated, after Catholic Charities was notified by e-mail that it was one of the 200 winners.

The winning bottle from Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky will be displayed at Catholic Charities’ Mardi Gras, an annual fundraiser that will take place Jan. 28, with the online auction ending at 7:30 p.m. that evening.

The auction for the 1980 bottle of collectible bourbon whiskey has already begun online. Bidders are asked to register a credit card, then bid a minimum of $7,000 on the bottle. Maximum bids are also accepted, like the bidding process used on eBay.

“With our buying power, a $10,000 bid on this bottle of bourbon will mean $40,000 to $90,000 worth of groceries for hungry people in our community,” said Penny Casavant, Catholic Charities’ director of organizational advancement. “This is truly an amazing gift.”

Coborn’s has been involved in the Catholic Charities’ Mardi Gras celebration for several years. Mardi Gras is a benefit for Catholic Charities’ Emergency Services Food Shelf and Domus Transitional Housing.

Catholic Charities is a non-profit organization whose goals are to “build communities, promote family life and enhance human dignity by providing quality services to meet the physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs of individuals and families of all faiths and beliefs.”

To purchase tickets to the Mardi Gras fundraiser or to bid online on the bottle of bourbon, visit www.CcStCloud.org/MardiGras.