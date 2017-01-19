ASA students donate shoeboxes to Place of Hope

by Cori Hilsgen

Because of the generosity of time, talent and treasure of All Saints Academy-St. Joseph students, staff and other people, some younger clients at Place of Hope Ministries in St. Cloud enjoyed extra surprises around Christmas time this year.

Students from ASA filled 20 large bags containing 100 wrapped shoeboxes filled with items for Place of Hope clients. The boxes were filled with small games, snack items, school supplies, hats and gloves, trinkets and other items that would fit in a shoebox.

ASA teacher Betty Pundsack has helped coordinate the project for the past 12 years. Kathy May, parent of a third-grade student, has also helped Pundsack for the past few years.

Each year, students have a goal to provide 100 shoeboxes to Place of Hope.

Students use the season of Advent, the four weeks before Christmas, to gather items that would fit inside a shoebox.

During the last week of school before Christmas vacation, students from preschool through sixth grade fill the shoeboxes and wrap them, with teachers and staff guiding students to make sure items are distributed equally.

The shoeboxes are delivered in time for the annual children’s Christmas event at Place of Hope, which is usually held the Thursday before Christmas.

“It’s a privilege to witness the generosity of so many as we work together for the good of others,” Pundsack said.

Several fifth-grade students commented about why they enjoy participating in the activity:

“It’s fun to help those in need,” Alexis Finken said.

“I think this project is a great way to help others,” Emma Zahn said.

“I’ve done this for six years now, and it’s never gotten old,” Sophia Botz said. “I love to help people.”

Chuck Kutzera, grandparent of an ASA student, donates a cap and gloves for each shoebox each year.

“We love being involved with this project,” Kutzera said.

ASA volunteers originally chose to donate the shoeboxes to Place of Hope because of its programs involving children, many of whom are homeless.

Place of Hope, located at 511 Ninth Ave. N., St. Cloud, serves people in need in the Tri-County area. Place of Hope works to help rebuild, repair and restore lives by helping provide meals, housing, “hope” and other services for those in need.

Many area churches and organizations partner with Place of Hope for its homeless meals program.