Chisum, Fitzthum welcomed to city council

by Dennis Dalman

Two new Sartell City Council members – Mike Chisum and Ryan Fitzthum – took the oath of office Jan. 9 at the first council meeting of the new year.

Both men were elected to the council in the Nov. 8 general election. The Jan. 9 meeting was Chisum’s first, although Fitzthum was welcomed to the council in November to fill in for the seat left vacant by Amy Braig-Lindstrom, who resigned from the council because her family moved to St. Joseph. Chisum replaces the seat held by Steve Hennes, whose council seat was up and who decided not to file for re-election.

Toward the end of the Jan. 8 council meeting, Chisum addressed his fellow council members, thanking the voters.

“It’s a very humbling thing to have that kind of honor placed upon you,” Chisum said.

He added everyone at the city level has been “incredibly helpful” in helping him adjust in the new job. For their unstinting help, he praised Mary Degiovanni, city administrator and financial director; Anita Archambeau, city planner and development director; Jim Hughes, police chief; John Kothenbeutel, public-works director; and Becky Wicklund, Internet technology director.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone in the next four years,” Chisum said. “I’m ready to get to work.”

Council member Ryan Fitzthum expressed similar thanks, gratitude and sentiments at earlier meetings.

The other council members – Mayor Sarah Jane Nicoll, Pat Lynch, David Peterson – gave Chisum and Fitzthum words of warm welcome.