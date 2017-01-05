Coffee and Christmas

photo by Mindy Peterson
While wearing a festive outfit, Stephanie Cofell hands out free gingerbread cookies to a packed audience that showed up on Dec. 23 for Dave Cofell’s eighth annual Christmas show at The Local Blend, where items for the local food shelf were gladly accepted.

