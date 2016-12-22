Mayor Gunderson’s good run comes to an end

by Dave DeMars

news@thenewsleaders.com

In 10 years, Sauk Rapids Mayor Brad Gunderson has spent a lot of time at meetings of one sort or another. It’s caused him to miss some basketball games, some family outings and maybe some other things he would have liked to have had time for, but that wasn’t his calling. It was a need to serve, to try and make a difference in his city for his family and for others. That is what drove him.

Gunderson spent six years on the council and four in the mayor’s chair. It hasn’t always been easy or fun, but he said he’s proud of what he has had a hand in accomplishing in Sauk Rapids. When he talks of what’s been done, or what yet needs to be done, he just naturally uses the first person plural form: “We.”

“I’m most proud of the Sauk Rapids downtown,” he said. “I love the way we were able to revitalize that and rebuild it.”

He said he’s proud of the bridge, but he came on the council at the end of the construction and so he feels he had little to do with it. He is also proud of the Sauk Rapids Government Center.

“We were able to build that with no tax dollars,” he said proudly. “The Summit Avenue extension was a pretty good battle with the DNR and getting that done. That took four mayors to get that done, and it finally happened under my watch.”

He explained there was always a road through that area complete with infrastructure, but the city just couldn’t get the tar down on it even though the city had permits for the last 15 years. There were environmental concerns, and there were neighborhood concerns with the changes that would come about. He said he understood the concerns, but it really was a matter of safety.

“We really needed to open that up for the safety of getting back to the school and that neighborhood,” he said. “Fire trucks and police officers – our police department was very happy when that finally opened up. Instead of having to run down to Sixth Avenue, then over and then back up to the school, now they have a straight shot. It really saves time.”

With kids having access to guns, and drugs and the way society seems to malfunction sometimes, Gunderson said that response time was always a matter of high priority.

Things left undone

You probably wouldn’t know it, but Gunderson is a dreamer, a planner, a builder. He likes to see improvements, and he likes to finish projects – especially building projects.

The Up-the-Hill Project is a pet concern of Gunderson. It’s nearly finished now, but he said he would have liked to have been around to see the completion.

“I would have liked to have gotten the third leg of the project done, especially getting Stearns Drive straightened out, right up there where the old J.P.’s was located,” he said.

There’s a stoplight on that intersection now, but in Gunderson’s mind it should have been another roundabout. He said there’s a plan in somebody’s drawer that has Stearns Drive connecting with First Street South near Bob Cross Field.

“That would have been something I would like to have gotten done – then that whole project would have been done,” he said.

Another building project is the construction of an amphitheater for musical interludes during the summer. It would really enhance the park he said.

“And maybe another community building down in the park,” he said. “One that has like glass walls that open up onto the river so we could use the river more.”

His speech becomes more rapid as he waxes about a building near the old bridge access and how it could overlook the river and what it could look like. He takes a breath and slows himself down just a bit.

“Hopefully, that is still in effect and that will go somewhere someday,” he said.

What about the future?

At his last council meeting, Gunderson was gracious, thanking his fellow council members and all of the people who worked in the Government Center and those who worked throughout the city. And he offered assurances to his wife.

“I’d also like to thank my wife for putting up with this ride – and uhh – I won’t do it again,” he said.

That was a week or so ago, and he has had time to ponder in what he might do next.

“You know I’ve learned – ‘never say never,’” he said. “Right now I am confident in the council that is going to be seated the first of January. They are all fine guys and gals and I think they will do a great job.”

Half seriously he says he might just become the sixth member of the council – the guy who sits in the back and watches and makes comments about what is happening even if he doesn’t know what he is talking about.

“That might be me in maybe 20 years,” he said with a chuckle.

For the immediate future, he said he is just going to sit back and kind of catch up on things. He has no plans to seek the open council seat, but allowed if asked to sit on a commission like planning or HRA, he would consider it.

“I haven’t ruled out running for governor,” he quipped and then broke into a laugh. “I ran for county commissioner once and that might be a possibility in two years, but I’m not making any plans. Really, I just plan to sit and see where life takes me and my wife.”

He would like to do a little traveling even if it’s just to Minneapolis to see his three kids. He feels a little guilty about times he missed while they were growing up.

“I missed concerts and musicals and things like that when they were growing up,” he said. “I plan on reconnecting with family and making sure that it’s all good.”

Why do it at all?

Why did Gunderson get involved in politics? Really it was pretty simple.

“I like helping people,” he said. “I like taking a difficult situation and turning it so it’s easy and comfortable and works for everybody.”

He said he doesn’t like all the arguing and contentiousness that seems to pervade much of the political scene today. He’s not afraid to speak out and tell people what he thinks, but in the end he said he’s a pragmatist who simply wants to make things better.

He encourages anyone who wants to to try to take on the task. He said you just have to work with other council people and you don’t always get what you want. It’s important to learn to compromise, he added.

“At the end of the day you just have to come away from the table with no hard feelings,” he said. “You have to be able to work together.”