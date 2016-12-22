Kylie works her magic to lift aunt’s spirits

by Darren Diekmann

Most people would be intimidated singing for the first time to a crowd of more than 200 people. But when 6-year-old Kylie sang “You Are My Sunshine,” she had no fear. Because she was not singing to the crowd, she was singing to her much-loved Aunt April and saw only her.

She knew the people gathered were there to only help her sick aunt and that her singing made Aunt April happy.

The event was a benefit held this past July for April Myers who has been struggling with cancer for a year-and-a-half. Kylie’s song was one of the highlights of the event, not only for April but for all who heard.

“I was so touched, and my heart was so warmed and Kylie did such a fantastic job,” said April Myers, during a recent interview. “She got up in front of all these people and just belted it out.”

Ruthie Myers-Schleif, Kylie’s mother, said there were many at the benefit who were also overwhelmed by her daughter’s performance.

“We all just turned into puddles [of tears],” she said.

April was also inspired.

“And I thought that if she can do that, then I can get through this cancer,” April said. “Thinking about it just gives me that little extra push.”

Then she turned to Kylie, who was also present at the interview.

“That was very special, and I will never forget that Kylie,” she said.

With the guidance of her mother, Kylie has made it her job to inspire and encourage her aunt since the beginning of her struggle.

“When April got sick I would try to think what can we do to lift her spirits,” she recalled, “and I would say, OK Kylie we are going to put you to work.”

Early in April’s illness, during the summer last year, Ruthie would sometimes take her sister-in-law to radiation treatments and would make sure they took Kylie along.

“She was a great distraction, with her 5-year-old goofiness, for April (and me too) during this scary and uncertain time in her journey,” Ruthie said.

It seemed when she was at her lowest, Kylie would always come through for her, April said.

“Whether it was a song on Facebook or if she would just stop by and give me that little hug that she does,” April said. “She has been such an uplifting little buddy for me.”

A recent short video sent to boost her spirit shows a pile of leaves. Kylie is concealed under it and jumps up, leaves fly everywhere and Kylie is holding a sign that says “We believe” and shouts “We believe, Aunt April! Love you!” and finishes with a joyful “Wooooo whooo!”

“We believe,” is Ruthie and Kylie’s motto for April’s journey back to health.

Perhaps the greatest testament to Kylie’s dedication to her aunt was evident in her sacrificing most of her presents for her sixth birthday. It was the first time she was going to invite friends.

“I asked Kylie what she thought of her friends bringing a donation to help Aunt April and Uncle Scott rather than receiving gifts,” Ruthie said. “I did promise Kylie we (Mike and myself) would bring a few gifts for her to open at her party. Kylie was completely happy with this arrangement.”

Last April 25, April was given the honor of Citizen of the Year for Sauk Rapids for her years of working for the good of the community. She is the housing director for Good Shepherd Community. She has volunteered extensively at area schools for the speech team, band and theater and is an active member of her church, Living Waters Lutheran Church, among other volunteer work.

Now with the last year, being on the receiving end of Ruthie and Kylie’s help among many others, April said she is even more determined than before to be involved with her community.

“This whole experience is about giving back, and now I want to give back even more . . .” she said. “I am just so humbled but obviously proud. I just want to keep on giving back to people in need. I really enjoy that.”