Heinen, Bechtolds honored at ASA dinner

by Cori Hilsgen

news@thenewsleaders.com

St. Joseph resident Linda Heinen was recently honored at the All Saints Academy dinner held Nov. 19 at St. Paul’s Parish in St. Cloud. She received the 2016 Inspire Award.

Heinen has worked at the school for 27 years and has helped students, faculty, staff, parents and others with everything from finding their way around the building, to stopping bloody noses, putting on bandages, distributing information and much more.

Joe and Joanne Bechtold were also honored at the dinner for their many years of volunteering with serving lunches to the students, helping in the library and more.

ASA Principal Karl Terhaar and ASA President Chris Schellinger selected Heinen for her years of dedicated service to Catholic education.

“She has been a strong advocate for Catholic education and an excellent administrative assistant,” Terhaar said.

Heinen began working at the school when her oldest son was in second grade. She had worked previously at Menard’s in St. Cloud but decided to apply for the job, so she could have more time at home with her children and husband.

“I have enjoyed getting to know all the families who have come through the school and watching their kids grow up,” Heinen said.

Heinen and husband Joe have three adult children – Ryan, Scott and Julie. Ryan is married to Barbara, and they have one son, Joseph. Julie is married to Paul Keane and they have one son, Evan.

She said the light of their lives these days are their two grandsons.

Heinen said she was humbled to receive the award and said the banquet was very nice with many wonderful, supportive parents attending.

“I work with a wonderful group of people, both now and (during) the past 27 years, who are devoted to Catholic education and give tirelessly to the well-being of the children who are enrolled at All Saints Academy and all who are deserving of this award,” Heinen said.

Heinen and other staff, who were recognized for working at the school for 10, 15 and 20 years, received pottery made by local artist Ann Meyer.

Teachers Tess Koltes and Betty Pundsack, and several students commented about Heinen receiving the award:

“Lovely Linda is a super woman,” Koltes said. “She takes care of boo-boos, handles any request big or small with a smile on her face, searches out study buddies for our students and still manages to complete any task Mr. Terhaar might have for her. We are a blessed community to have her on staff with all of us.”

“Linda is an impressive multi-tasker, buzzing open the door, answering the phone, assisting a student, always with this lovely smile on her face,” Pundsack said. “She is the heart, soul and nucleus of our school.”

“She has a great smile, and she helps people who are new to our school,” Braden Zimmer said.

“She is really great with bloody noses,” said Peyton Phillips.

“She has these really cool tooth boxes to put your tooth in when you lose it at school,” Jacob Holmstrom said.

“Linda is so nice and very important to our school,” Nevaeh Pullis said.

“Linda helped me after I fell on the sidewalk going to the snow hill,” Anthony Scholtz said.

The Bechtolds, who were unable to attend the event, were recognized as 2016 volunteers, along with Claudia Revermann, Pam McBroom and Jodi Fischer.

Terhaar said the Bechtolds were nominated because of their many years of service to the school. The two have helped with the school lunch line, and Joanne also helped in the library. She was also a past recording secretary for the school board.

“We enjoy doing it,” Joanne said. “We are happy we have good health to do these things. Some other people aren’t able to do that.”

She said they began volunteering at ASA because there was a great need to fill positions at the school. Joe, their children and some of their grandchildren attended the school.

Both agreed all the energy the children have at ASA makes volunteering there a lot of fun.

“We enjoy giving and it’s a way we can pay it forward,” Joanne said.

Besides volunteering at ASA, the two are also very active with organizing the July 4 parade, working brat sales, working at the St. John’s University dining services and more for the St. Joseph Lion’s Club. They are ushers and help serve meals at Place of Hope for the Church of St. Joseph Catholic church. They do a number of other volunteer tasks.

The Bechtolds have a son and daughter, and five grandchildren. Their son, Doug, is married to Lisa, and they have a daughter, Kelsey, and a son, Jacob. Their daughter, Pam, is married to Lance Nydeen, and they have three daughters – Taylor, Reid and Jaedyn.