Sauk Rapids-Rice to hold open house orientations

by Dave DeMars

The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is getting organized for another school year with a variety of meetings to welcome students and parents back to school.

Open houses will be held in all schools on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Schools have different times, and some activities and some registrations were held earlier. If you missed those dates, call the school for additional information. More details can also be found at the district’s website at www.isd47.org.

Mississippi Heights Elementary School will hold an open house from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 to meet teachers, see classrooms and bring in school supplies to put away. (New family orientation was held Aug. 24. Kindergarten bus orientation was held Aug. 11.) Phone: 320-252-0122

Pleasantview Elementary School will hold an open house from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 to meet teachers, see classrooms and bring in school supplies to put away. (New family orientation was held Aug. 24. Kindergarten bus orientation was held Aug. 11.) Phone: 320-253-0506

Rice Elementary School will hold an open house for students from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. (Kindergarten bus orientation was held Aug. 11.) Phone: 320-393-2177

Sauk Rapids Rice Middle School will hold an open house from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, and parents/guardians and students are invited to attend. (A parent technology meeting with information regarding 1:1 technology, sixth-grade students, and new students in grades 7 and 8, and parents meeting was held Aug. 23. Call if you missed this meeting, would like a middle school tour and/or want to learn more about the coming year or the locker combinations.) Phone: 320-654-9073

Sauk Rapids Rice High School will hold an open house from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. LifeTouch will be set up in the auxiliary gym to take pictures of high school students for their ID and inclusion in the yearbook from 4:30-8 p.m. (A new student orientation was held on Aug. 23 for 9th- through 12th-grade students. Students learned about school policies and activities, toured the school and registered for classes.) If you are new to the Sauk Rapids-Rice District and missed the Aug. 23 registration, go to www.isd47.org/register, and complete the on-line enrollment and registration form. Phone: 320-253-4700

    Hello! I’m hoping that Sauk Rapids-Rice Early Childhood Education can also be included in your publications when referring to Open House and other future school events. The Early Childhood programs run out of Hillside School in Sauk Rapids. We have Early Childhood Family Education classes and School Readiness Preschool classes at both Hillside and Rice Elementary. Thanks!!!

