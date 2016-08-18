Reader gives suggestions on how to navigate roundabouts

Gary Mayavski, Sartell

This is in regards to Sharon Dwyer’s letter on the roundabouts in Sartell.

I am 63 years old. If you want to call me a senior citizen, that’s fine. I have lived in Sartell for six years, and I love the roundabouts. Demographics has nothing to do with it. Have you seen the houses being built in the area? Have you noticed the apartment complexes? If you put stoplights on every corner, you will have traffic backed up for miles.

Here are a few suggestions to help you navigate the roundabouts. One: when approaching a roundabout, if there is no traffic coming, DO NOT STOP. Keep going. Two: after you enter the roundabout, DO NOT STOP. You have the right of way. Others have to yield to you. Three: DO NOT signal, and keep in your own lane, don’t cross the center lines.

If this doesn’t help all the senior citizens of Sartell, then maybe you should consider moving out in the country or into a senior citizens home. Then you won’t have to go any place or drive anywhere.