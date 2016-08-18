Reader gives suggestions on how to navigate roundabouts
Gary Mayavski, Sartell
This is in regards to Sharon Dwyer’s letter on the roundabouts in Sartell.
I am 63 years old. If you want to call me a senior citizen, that’s fine. I have lived in Sartell for six years, and I love the roundabouts. Demographics has nothing to do with it. Have you seen the houses being built in the area? Have you noticed the apartment complexes? If you put stoplights on every corner, you will have traffic backed up for miles.
Here are a few suggestions to help you navigate the roundabouts. One: when approaching a roundabout, if there is no traffic coming, DO NOT STOP. Keep going. Two: after you enter the roundabout, DO NOT STOP. You have the right of way. Others have to yield to you. Three: DO NOT signal, and keep in your own lane, don’t cross the center lines.
If this doesn’t help all the senior citizens of Sartell, then maybe you should consider moving out in the country or into a senior citizens home. Then you won’t have to go any place or drive anywhere.
Regarding older drivers, here’s a quote:
“By 2025, a quarter of all drivers in the United States will be over the age of 65. Intersections are the single most dangerous traffic environment for drivers of any age with left-hand turns being the single most dangerous traffic maneuver that any of us can make. Forty percent of all crashes that involve drivers over the age of 65 occur at intersections. This is nearly twice the rate of experienced younger drivers. AARP would like to see more roundabouts constructed because of the many safety benefits that they present for drivers of all ages.” – Jana Lynott, AARP Public Policy Institute