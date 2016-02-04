Millstream campground closed indefinitely

by Logan Gruber

After some discussion among the St. Joseph City Park Board, members recommended to the city council to close the campground at Millstream Park during the Feb. 1 council meeting.

“As we are planning for the future of the park,” said city council member Matt Killam, “the campground isn’t part of the family atmosphere.”

Killam is the council liaison to the park board.

Millstream, located at 101 Fifth Ave. N.W., has had camping available for many years for free, with sites including campfire rings and electrical hookups.

The council asked St. Joseph Police Chief Joel Klein to weigh in on the issue before deciding to act on the Park Board’s recommendation.

“We’ve been running across issues at the campsites,” Klein said. “It’s become a bit of a homeless shelter. There have been fights, alcohol, drugs, garbage and tent cities.”

Both Klein and Killam said they had heard from families who want to go down to the campsites or to use the park but don’t go down there due to the trash or the types of people staying there.

“If the council does decide to close the campground,” said Public Works Director Terry Thene, “the county is looking at possibly putting in a campground by Kraemer Lake (southwest of St. Joseph) so camping won’t be eliminated in the area.”

The council ultimately voted to close the campground indefinitely and immediately, with the possibility of reopening it depending on what future plans the park board has for Millstream.